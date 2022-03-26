Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target to €38.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Palfinger alerts:

PLFRY opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. Palfinger has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.