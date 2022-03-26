Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.20 ($79.34) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.03 ($108.82).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €68.55 ($75.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €70.62 and a 200-day moving average of €78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 52-week high of €99.40 ($109.23).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

