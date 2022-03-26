Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €21.30 ($23.41) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($25.96).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €16.93 ($18.60) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.59. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.