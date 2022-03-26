Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.03) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.93 ($18.60) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($19.92). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.59.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

