Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,209.00.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DEO opened at $202.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo has a one year low of $163.94 and a one year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

