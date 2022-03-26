DIGG (DIGG) Price Up 3.8% This Week

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $30,495.18 or 0.68734264 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $15.34 million and $30,270.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.87 or 0.07022971 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,348.60 or 0.99959022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042834 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

