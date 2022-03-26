Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.21. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 35,406 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.