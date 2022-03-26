Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.98. 23,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 32,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

