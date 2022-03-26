Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

NYSE DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

