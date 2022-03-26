Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the February 28th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of DCUE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. The stock had a trading volume of 65,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.70. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $105.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
