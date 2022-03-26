Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.25

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)
