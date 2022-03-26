Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.51

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 7405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $957.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

