DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin Sells 20,000 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $493,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE DV opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 138.39. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $48.42.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $1,366,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 40,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $850,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
