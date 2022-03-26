Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $17,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $14,985,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in United Airlines by 946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 334,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 302,445 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,831,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,756. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

