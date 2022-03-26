Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

MCD traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $241.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

