Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $7,406,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PEP stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.24. 4,146,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.13 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $164.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

