Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 76.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.42. 334,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,353. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.59 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.76. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

