Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.36. 1,581,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.47.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

