Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,420 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $61.55. 1,767,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

