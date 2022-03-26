Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.18) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.67).

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRX opened at GBX 770.50 ($10.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 649.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575.89. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($5.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 773 ($10.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.