Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Drax Group (LON:DRXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.18) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.67).

DRX opened at GBX 770.50 ($10.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 649.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 575.89. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($5.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 773 ($10.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92.

About Drax Group (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

