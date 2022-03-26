DXdao Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,404.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, DXdao has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $581.62 or 0.01307704 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $190,404.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00317615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004767 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003012 BTC.

The ChampCoin (TCC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

