Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.