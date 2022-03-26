eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY opened at $57.42 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

