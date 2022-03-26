eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

eBay stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

