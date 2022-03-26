Edward T. Archer Sells 2,146 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

