Edward T. Archer Sells 2,146 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,924,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fabrinet (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.