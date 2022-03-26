Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ELDN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,641. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

