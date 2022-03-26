Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Earns Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

