Ellevest Inc. Buys 980 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after purchasing an additional 679,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,170 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,414,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 110,879 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

