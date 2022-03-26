Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELOX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.60.

ELOX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

