Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.12. Eltek shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 9,573 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

