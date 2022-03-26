EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Shares Gap Down to $117.51

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.51, but opened at $113.26. EMCOR Group shares last traded at $113.65, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

