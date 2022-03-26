EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.52. 204,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

