Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of WATT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.00. Energous has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 106.61% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock valued at $253,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Energous by 27.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Energous by 122.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Energous by 39.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.