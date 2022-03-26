Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. 18,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.46. Engie Brasil Energia has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.17 million for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 31.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

About Engie Brasil Energia (Get Rating)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.