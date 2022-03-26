ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.90 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.66 ($17.21).

ETR ENI opened at €13.47 ($14.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.46. ENI has a one year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a one year high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

