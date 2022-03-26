Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ENJY opened at $3.68 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Enjoy Technology from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

