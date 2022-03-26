Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enjoy Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ENJY opened at $3.68 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
