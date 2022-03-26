Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 314.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.