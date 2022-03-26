Epic Cash (EPIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,206.00

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $44.51 million and $55,206.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00007149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00035774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00111969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,956,196 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

