Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,070. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

