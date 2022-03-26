Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 2.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,334,000 after purchasing an additional 325,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,469,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,869,000 after purchasing an additional 90,713 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.