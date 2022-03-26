Epiq Partners LLC Sells 196,000 Shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:VALT – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF by 449.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 64,542 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

