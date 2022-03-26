Epiq Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Target by 5.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Target by 20.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,031. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

