Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.26 on Friday. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

