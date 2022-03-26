Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.26 on Friday. Equillium has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $111.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equillium (Get Rating)
Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.
