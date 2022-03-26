Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $111.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equillium stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

