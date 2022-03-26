Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $197,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

