Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.66 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $197,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
