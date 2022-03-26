Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.92.

TSE:ERO opened at C$18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

