Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

EVLO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 548,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,116. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

