Eversource Energy Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

