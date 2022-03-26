Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.23. 1,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 656,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,326 shares of company stock worth $1,347,218. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $1,524,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 60.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 270,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 135,030 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

