Exeedme Market Capitalization Reaches $14.81 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $14.81 million and $461,727.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.07 or 0.07014155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,420.16 or 1.00148812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars.

